Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens, expected to become hurricane by Wednesday

Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen this afternoon, and it's expected to become a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday. After that wind shear and land interaction will weaken it as it moves towards the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/H71ElxL8by — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 25, 2019

An area of low pressure located about 300 miles south of Cape Hatteras, NC, is likely to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone in the next few days while it moves slowly northeastward well offshore of the east coast of the U.S. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #98L pic.twitter.com/nZwgEYDpYo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2019

Tropical Storm Dorian formed Sunday afternoon in the Atlantic, and it continues to strengthen.It is expected to become a category one hurricane by Wednesday."Conditions are somewhat favorable to strengthen gradually over the next few days gaining hurricane status. By Thursday, Dorian will be around Puerto Rico." meteorologist Steve Stewart said.Another system is sitting off the coast of Florida. It has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression.Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said that system would likely be off the coast of North Carolina by Monday or Tuesday.Depending on its track, it could bring some showers to coastal areas, but it could also create really pleasant weather for are area. That's because a stronger system offshore would actually pull in drier air for much of the state.