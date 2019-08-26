Weather

Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens, expected to become hurricane by Wednesday

Tropical Storm Dorian formed Sunday afternoon in the Atlantic, and it continues to strengthen.

It is expected to become a category one hurricane by Wednesday.



"Conditions are somewhat favorable to strengthen gradually over the next few days gaining hurricane status. By Thursday, Dorian will be around Puerto Rico." meteorologist Steve Stewart said.

Another system is sitting off the coast of Florida. It has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression.



Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said that system would likely be off the coast of North Carolina by Monday or Tuesday.

Depending on its track, it could bring some showers to coastal areas, but it could also create really pleasant weather for are area. That's because a stronger system offshore would actually pull in drier air for much of the state.
