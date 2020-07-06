Weather

Tropical Storm Edouard forms in Atlantic Ocean, no impacts expected in U.S.

Tropical Storm Edouard has formed over the far North Atlantic, but the storm poses no immediate threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Edouard has top sustained winds of 40 mph, with higher gusts. It was located late Sunday night about 685 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada.

The tropical storm is expected to become a post-tropical storm on Monday as it continues to move northeast through the Atlantic. No coastal storm watches or warnings are in effect. A hurricane researcher says Edouard is the earliest fifth named storm on record.

Two named storms formed in the Atlantic before the official start of the hurricane season June 1.

