Tropical Storm Florence heading towards East Coast, exact path unknown

While it is still too early to talk about where Florence will go, confidence is getting higher that we will see some impacts along our coast.
The latest Canadian model has the storm well to the south of us and not curving north until it hits the southern Tennessee valley. If that happens, we get nothing.
Tropical Storm Florence will strengthen over the weekend and could reach major hurricane status by Tuesday. SE United States is on alert for a possible landfall late next week...that includes us here in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/lEMnibGOYX— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) September 8, 2018
However, the EURO has been the most consistent run to run over the last two days and has the storm making landfall near Charleston, SC and heading towards Charlotte.
The Global Forecast System has more of an Outer Banks landfall and giving central North Carolina hardly anything at all and the German model has it staying just offshore and skirting the coast.
Model plots are more in agreement of keeping Florence farther south...for now. Still some data suggests an earlier turn north and putting Florence closer to the outer banks. pic.twitter.com/mtwOOMOLqx— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) September 8, 2018
All of these solutions mean significantly different weather for us and on the coast. A tropical wave off our coast will likely not develop but may cause some erratic behavior with Florence...something to watch.
Florence will be moving into a more favorable area with less wind shear and warmer sea surface temperatures, so rapid strengthening is likely. Stay tuned!
To stay prepared, be sure to have a hurricane kit ready.