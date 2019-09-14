Weather

Fairly Quiet Weekend

Some clouds around tonight but likely staying dry. A cool front currently moving into the central Appalachians will be gliding to the east tonight. As this front limps into the area tomorrow, a flow out of the east and southeast occurs at the same time, it will lead to a shower or thunderstorm in spots tomorrow.

High pressure in the wake of the front will settle over the central Appalachians tomorrow night and Monday, providing a drier northerly flow. There will be more in the way of sunshine on Monday, along with a seasonably warm afternoon.

A cool front currently crossing the northern Plains will move through the Ohio Valley on Monday, then sink south into North Carolina on Tuesday. There could be a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon but then the humidity drops like a rock Wednesday and Thursday making for a few very pleasant days!

Tropical Storm Humberto will be meandering off the Southeast coast for a few days. The latest guidance is suggesting that this feature will get blocked to the east, and effectively pushed away from the Southeast coast. Assuming this solution is correct, it will be dry across the Triangle Wednesday through Friday, with a ridge of high pressure in control.

Have a good Evening!

Steve Stewart

