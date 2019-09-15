tropical storm

Tropical Storm Humberto to turn away from the United States this week

By AccuWeather.com Meteorologist Brett Rathbun
Tropical Storm Humberto continues to slowly move northward, away from the Bahamas, early Sunday morning. Wind shear that has been impacting the storm is beginning to lessen, allowing convection to become better organized.

This shear will continue to be low early this week. This will cause Humberto to become a hurricane sometime later Sunday or early Monday.

Humberto is forecasted to track northward through Sunday, then take a turn to the east, away from the Southeast coast of the United States, on Monday. However, rough surf and dangerous rip currents are likely for the Southeast coast through the middle of next week.

By the middle to later part of the week, Humberto will take aim at Bermuda and will pass near or just north of the island. All interests in Bermuda should pay close attention to Humberto.

Across the rest of the Atlantic, a tropical wave located halfway between the lesser Antilles and the African coast will track west-northwestward this week. Gradual development of this storm is possible as this system should pass to the north of the Leeward islands later in the week.

Also, a broad area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development of this system is becoming unlikely before it moves over southern Texas or northern Mexico later Monday into Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormtropical weathertropical depression
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL STORM
Tropical Storm Humberto forms near the Bahamas
2 tropical waves in Atlantic have low chance of developing into storms
Hurricane Dorian leaves NC after landfall at Cape Hatteras
Hurricane Dorian grazes Carolina coast; Bahamas death toll at 30
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 critical in Rolesville domestic shooting, deputies say
Supporters, opponents of Confederate monuments rally in Pittsboro
Pedestrian hit in Fayetteville
Durham man, woman charged in Fuquay-Varina Sheetz shooting
At least 22 injured in deck collapse in NJ
Truck gets stuck under Durham bridge
Blue Devils hammer Middle Tennessee State 41-18
Show More
Get an early taste of NC State fair food this weekend in the Triangle
24-year-old charged after man found dead in Fayetteville
Hundreds attend NC State 9/11 memorial run
NC State drops to 2-1 at West Virginia
Durham police investigating 2 overnight shootings
More TOP STORIES News