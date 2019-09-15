Tropical Storm Humberto to turn away from the United States this week

Tropical Storm Humberto continues to slowly move northward, away from the Bahamas, early Sunday morning. Wind shear that has been impacting the storm is beginning to lessen, allowing convection to become better organized.This shear will continue to be low early this week. This will cause Humberto to become a hurricane sometime later Sunday or early Monday.Humberto is forecasted to track northward through Sunday, then take a turn to the east, away from the Southeast coast of the United States, on Monday. However, rough surf and dangerous rip currents are likely for the Southeast coast through the middle of next week.By the middle to later part of the week, Humberto will take aim at Bermuda and will pass near or just north of the island. All interests in Bermuda should pay close attention to Humberto.Across the rest of the Atlantic, a tropical wave located halfway between the lesser Antilles and the African coast will track west-northwestward this week. Gradual development of this storm is possible as this system should pass to the north of the Leeward islands later in the week.Also, a broad area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development of this system is becoming unlikely before it moves over southern Texas or northern Mexico later Monday into Tuesday.