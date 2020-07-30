Weather

Tropical Storm Isaias expected to become hurricane as it nears North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with high winds and heavy rains on a forecast track that would carry it to the U.S. East Coast along North Carolina.

While that path is still a long ways out and could change drastically, at this time it does look like Isaias will at least bring rain to parts of North Carolina next week.

An update from the National Hurricane Center at 5 p.m. said it will likely become a Category 1 hurricane as it nears the coast.

Sam Champion has the latest tracking information as Tropical Storm Isaias moves into the Caribbean.



Isaias was centered about 85 miles southeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic early Thursday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving northwest at 21 mph. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Isaias is the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



The center of Isaias is expected to move over Hispaniola late Thursday. When tropical systems move over the mountainous Hisponiola region they are often difficult to predict. The storms path and strength will likely change over the next few days.

The storm's cone of uncertainty does include North Carolina. Current projections say the storm will reach our shores Monday night into Tuesday morning.



Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather team as they monitor this storm and any threats it may bring to North Carolina.

WATCH: Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit
Do you have a weather emergency kit ready to go?

