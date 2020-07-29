90 percent chance Tropical Storm Isaias forms in next 48 hours in Atlantic Ocean

According to the National Hurricane Center,- the storm currently has sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving west northwest at 23 miles per hour.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean.
The long-term forecast for the storm has it heading toward Florida. The system is expected to arrive there around Sunday morning.
It's still too early to tell what will happen after that, but some models do have the system turning north and heading toward North Carolina.
If that happens, the storm wouldn't arrive in our area until the middle of next week.
"This far out, there is not a model out there that is right. Just know that we are watching it," Big Weather said. "When we have a good idea of the track and if it will affect us, I promise you'll hear it. But for now, we're just keeping an eye on it."
