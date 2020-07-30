Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens into Category One Hurricane, continues to track towards North Carolina

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6342122" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Champion has the latest tracking information as Tropical Storm Isaias moves into the Caribbean.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Isaias has officially strengthened into a Category One Hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane is still slated to track towards the U.S. East Coast along North Carolina.While that path is still a long ways out and could change drastically, at this time it does look like Isaias will at least bring rain to parts of North Carolina next week.However, the coast is already seeing effects of Isaias as a high risk rip current goes into effect starting Friday stretching from Hatteras down to the Carolina Beach. The elevated threat will go on into the weekend as the storm continues to move north.At midnight, the National Hurricane Center issued Hurricane Warnings for Central and Southeastern Bahamas.The hurricane is currently moving northwest at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Isaias is the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.The center of Isaias is expected to move over Hispaniola late Thursday. When tropical systems move over the mountainous Hispaniola region they are often difficult to predict. The storms path and strength will likely change over the next few days.The storm's cone of uncertainty does include North Carolina. Current projections say the storm will reach our shores Monday night into Tuesday morning.Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather team as they monitor this hurricane and any threats it may bring to North Carolina.