Tropical Storm Kyle forms off east coast, continues to move further into the Atlantic

As of Friday afternoon, Kyle was moving east-northeast at 17 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Like its predecessor, Tropical Storm Josephine, Kyle would be the earliest K-named storm to form. The previous earliest named storm was Katrina on Aug. 24, 2005 which caused a great deal of damage for New Orleans.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says it will initiate advisories for Tropical Storm Kyle around 5 p.m.
Here's the latest track for Tropical Storm Kyle. It will continue moving away from the North Carolina coast. pic.twitter.com/jfSvX0m1Gx— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 14, 2020
The low-pressure system caught the attention of the NHC Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.