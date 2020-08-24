Marco makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi River as Laura strengthens in the Atlantic Ocean

5am Update from @NHC_Atlantic on #marco #laura Both of them are still tropical storms and both are moving closer to the US #Tropics pic.twitter.com/stFqFkWJzw — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) August 24, 2020

Marco made landfall Monday evening and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.

This could be the first time we have two hurricanes in the Gulf.

For North Carolina, Laura brings the possibility of rain Friday and Saturday.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, close to New Orleans, La., around 6 p.m. Monday night.At the time, Marco had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, but forecasters expect it to weaken into a tropical depression in the next few hours as the storm moves along the Louisiana coast.However, Laura is just behind Marco, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane. Marco weakened from a hurricane, but the system is causing flooding and setting the stage for a supercharged Laura.Marco will likely bring heavy rain, gusty winds and significant storm surge to parts of the gulf coast Monday night into Tuesday morning.Tropical Storm Laura was hovering over Cuba on Monday. Some land interaction could limit strengthening, but Laura is now expected to make landfall possibly as a Category 2 hurricane close to the same area as Marco. Laura has prompted a Hurricane Watch from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.The storm has killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.Laura now has maximum sustained winds at 60 miles per hour. Most models have Laura making landfall anywhere from Houston to New Orleans.