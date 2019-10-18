Weather

Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico, path could cross North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A tropical storm could bring rain to North Carolina this weekend.

Tropical Storm Nestor is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Nestor officially became a tropical storm on Friday afternoon. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 22 mph as of the 2 p.m. advisory.



It is currently expected to develop into Tropical Storm Nestor and move northeast into the Florida panhandle and eventually up through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

It is expected to make landfall sometime during the day Saturday.

After hitting land, it will weaken and turn into an area of low pressure. That system will move across North Carolina on Sunday.

It will mostly be a rain event, but wind gusts could get up to 45 miles per hour in some areas.
