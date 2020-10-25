tropical weather

Tropical Storm Zeta becomes 27th named storm of Atlantic season, could bring moisture to North Carolina later this week

Tropical Storm Zeta formed overnight, becoming the 27th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The track currently has Zeta moving into the Gulf. The system will weaken as it migrates into the region but is still expected to produce rounds of potentially heavy rain through Thursday. It will either hit as a weak hurricane or a strong tropical storm.

ABC11 First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart said Zeta's formation now ties a 2005 record for 27 named storms.



Zeta currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is tracking north at 1 mph. The storm is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast as a tropical storm Tuesday night and Wednesday, potentially bringing storm surge, rainfall and winds impacts to Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

Moisture from Zeta could make it into the Carolinas by Thursday.

The system will pass to the northeast and through the mid-Atlantic overnight Thursday, drying out for most of the Triangle by Friday.

