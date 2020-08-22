Tropical Storm Marco, Laura tracking toward Louisiana coast, will have no direct impact to North Carolina

If forecasts are correct, we could see something that has never happened before: two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. We have seen two systems in the gulf before. There were two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico back in 1959, one named Beulah and the other an unnamed storm. And in 1933, a Hurricane and Tropical Storm both hit the U.S.
Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
Tropical Depression Fourteen officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Marco just before 11 p.m. Saturday and is gaining strength. The system formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecasted to move near the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.
Marco has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest through the Gulf of Mexico at 12 miles per hour.
Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast either on Monday.
Tropical Depression Thirteen officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura around 9 a.m. Friday.
Tropical Storm Laura will impact parts of Hispaniola this weekend into early next week, which will limit strengthening over the next few days. Laura is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane later next week as it enters into an area of light wind shear and very warm gulf waters, conducive for tropical development.
Laura now has maximum sustained winds at 40 miles per hour and is moving west at 21 mph.
Marco's current track takes it across the coast of Honduras and then over part of Mexico. The storm then heads back over water in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could track into Louisiana.
KEY POINTS:
- Marco will make landfall Tuesday and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.
- This could be the first time we have two hurricanes in the Gulf.
- There will be no direct impacts to North Carolina.
