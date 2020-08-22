tropical depression

Tropical Storm Marco, Laura tracking toward Louisiana coast, will have no direct impact to North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's official, there are now two tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean: Tropical Storm Marco and Laura, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If forecasts are correct, we could see something that has never happened before: two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. We have seen two systems in the gulf before. There were two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico back in 1959, one named Beulah and the other an unnamed storm. And in 1933, a Hurricane and Tropical Storm both hit the U.S.

Fujiwhara effect: Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?

Tropical Depression Fourteen officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Marco just before 11 p.m. Saturday and is gaining strength. The system formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecasted to move near the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

Marco has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest through the Gulf of Mexico at 12 miles per hour.

Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast either on Monday.

Tropical Depression Thirteen officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura around 9 a.m. Friday.

Tropical Storm Laura will impact parts of Hispaniola this weekend into early next week, which will limit strengthening over the next few days. Laura is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane later next week as it enters into an area of light wind shear and very warm gulf waters, conducive for tropical development.

Laura now has maximum sustained winds at 40 miles per hour and is moving west at 21 mph.



Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.


Marco's current track takes it across the coast of Honduras and then over part of Mexico. The storm then heads back over water in the Gulf of Mexico, where it could track into Louisiana.

KEY POINTS:

  • Marco will make landfall Tuesday and Laura will make landfall Wednesday.

  • This could be the first time we have two hurricanes in the Gulf.

  • There will be no direct impacts to North Carolina.


WATCH: Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweathertropical depression
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Tropical Storm Marco, Laura forms, continues track to Gulf of Mexico
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
2 tropical systems threaten Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Josephine expected to stay out to sea
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cannon Hinnant benefit ride draws hundreds in Kenly
Raleigh police deem no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall
House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
3 Clayton firefighters hospitalized with COVID-19; 14 other cases
UNC identifies COVID-19 cluster at residence hall, sorority house
ECU student, State Highway Patrol intern killed in patrol crash
Fayetteville local creates community garden to feed veterans
Show More
Investigation underway after deadly I-40 W crash in Wake County
Local indie music scene hoping lawmakers provide a lifeline
Can 2 hurricanes merge into a megastorm?
5th annual suicide awareness run to honor Ft. Bragg veteran on Saturday
Proud Raleigh-native makes MLB debut with Minnesota Twins
More TOP STORIES News