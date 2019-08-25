Tropical Weather: Atlantic system could become depression; NC not in forecast path, could see other storms

It looks like it will be Monday or Tuesday before the system off the coast of Florida will be at North Carolina's latitude, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. All models are keeping it safely offshore, but the GFS is a little closer, but also much weaker.
Two areas NHC is monitoring right now...one near Florida that will likely develop into a Tropical Depression but stay off our coast and another wave out in the Atlantic that will head towards the Dominican Republic in the next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/2TZfl6C5BW— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) August 24, 2019
There could be some beach impacts with wind, surf, and rain, all dependent on the strength and track.
A stronger system offshore would actually pull in drier air for much of the state, leading to pleasant weather over central North Carolina, Hohmann said.
A weak area of low pressure is near the SE coast of the Florida peninsula. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the low moves from the coast of east-central Florida to offshore of the SE US coast. For more: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #98L pic.twitter.com/qKOwTSfnJG— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2019
Currently the weak area of low pressure is predicted to move up the Atlantic coast of Florida and then push out to sea.
Before that system nears the Carolinas, storms will push into the area. Severe weather that's unrelated to the tropical system is expected to begin Friday evening. For more on the severe weather, click here.
Tropical Storm Dorian formed in the Atlantic Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Dorian has formed east of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic. Conditions are somewhat favorable to strengthen gradually over the next few days gaining hurricane status. By Thursday Dorian will be around Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/1xQsvY1Kw7— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) August 24, 2019
"Conditions are somewhat favorable to strengthen gradually over the next few days gaining hurricane status. By Thursday Dorian will be around Puerto Rico." meteorologist Steve Stewart said.