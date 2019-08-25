Tropical Weather: Atlantic system could become depression; NC not in forecast path, could see other storms

It looks like it will be Monday or Tuesday before the system off the coast of Florida will be at North Carolina's latitude, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. All models are keeping it safely offshore, but the GFS is a little closer, but also much weaker.
Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen this afternoon, and it's expected to become a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday. After that wind shear and land interaction will weaken it as it moves towards the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/H71ElxL8by— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 25, 2019
There could be some beach impacts with wind, surf, and rain, all dependent on the strength and track.
A stronger system offshore would actually pull in drier air for much of the state, leading to pleasant weather over central North Carolina, Hohmann said.
A weak area of low pressure is near the SE coast of the Florida peninsula. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the low moves from the coast of east-central Florida to offshore of the SE US coast. For more: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #98L pic.twitter.com/qKOwTSfnJG— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2019
Currently the weak area of low pressure is predicted to move up the Atlantic coast of Florida and then push out to sea.
The low east of the Georgia & South Carolina coast will likely become a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days. This will stay east of the North Carolina coast, and track farther out into the Atlantic later this week. pic.twitter.com/tpHnWT7G1n— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 25, 2019
Before that system nears the Carolinas, storms will push into the area. Severe weather that's unrelated to the tropical system is expected to begin Friday evening. For more on the severe weather, click here.
Tropical Storm Dorian formed in the Atlantic Saturday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Dorian has formed east of the Lesser Antilles in the Atlantic. Conditions are somewhat favorable to strengthen gradually over the next few days gaining hurricane status. By Thursday Dorian will be around Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/1xQsvY1Kw7— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) August 24, 2019
"Conditions are somewhat favorable to strengthen gradually over the next few days gaining hurricane status. By Thursday Dorian will be around Puerto Rico." meteorologist Steve Stewart said.