Tropical Weather: Atlantic system could become depression; NC not in forecast path, could see other storms

The system is not expected to have a major impact on North Carolina, but it could bring some rain to the coast Monday or Tuesday.
A weak area of low pressure is near the SE coast of the Florida peninsula. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the low moves from the coast of east-central Florida to offshore of the SE US coast. For more: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #98L pic.twitter.com/qKOwTSfnJG— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2019
Currently the weak area of low pressure is predicted to move up the Atlantic coast of Florida and then push out to sea.
Before that system nears the Carolinas, storms will push into the area. Severe weather that's unrelated to the tropical system is expected to begin Friday evening. For more on the severe weather, click here.