Tropical Weather: Atlantic system could become depression; NC not in forecast path, could see other storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tropical weather system off the coast of Florida has a 70 percent chance of becoming a depression, according to the National Hurricane Center. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dorian has formed out in the Atlantic.

It looks like it will be Monday or Tuesday before the system off the coast of Florida will be at North Carolina's latitude, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said. All models are keeping it safely offshore, but the GFS is a little closer, but also much weaker.


There could be some beach impacts with wind, surf, and rain, all dependent on the strength and track.

A stronger system offshore would actually pull in drier air for much of the state, leading to pleasant weather over central North Carolina, Hohmann said.



Currently the weak area of low pressure is predicted to move up the Atlantic coast of Florida and then push out to sea.



Before that system nears the Carolinas, storms will push into the area. Severe weather that's unrelated to the tropical system is expected to begin Friday evening. For more on the severe weather, click here.

Tropical Storm Dorian formed in the Atlantic Saturday afternoon.



"Conditions are somewhat favorable to strengthen gradually over the next few days gaining hurricane status. By Thursday Dorian will be around Puerto Rico." meteorologist Steve Stewart said.
