Weather

Shower Chances Low Today

A few showers across central North Carolina this morning will give way to a partly sunny, dry day through to the evening.

As we move into tomorrow, a strong, upper-level disturbance will sweep across the region, dragging a cold front behind it. A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be seen ahead of the front itself, leading to a somewhat soggy end of the week.

The front itself will move across the region Friday afternoon into the early evening, bringing with it more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially in the northern reaches of the state.

Things will start to heat up late into the weekend as mostly sunny skies return to the area.

Dry air brought in from the deserts of Southwest United States will be dragged all the way into the Carolinas, leaving mid-levels of the atmosphere somewhat arid. This should prevent much in the way of thunderstorm development.

The warm, sunny weather won't last long into next week, however, as upper-level disturbances could lead to more thunderstorms in some parts early next week.

In the tropics, Barry could form anytime. Watching...



Have a great Hump Day!

Bigweather




