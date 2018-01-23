A 7.9 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Alaska early Tuesday morning, prompting a tsunami warning in parts of Alaska and Canada.
"This is not a drill," the Kodiak Police Department warned in a video, urging residents to get at least 100 feet above sea level.
A tsunami watch had also been issued along the West Coast the United States as well as for Hawaii, but it was canceled for the California coast.
Update: The warning for Alaska has been downgraded to an advisory.
