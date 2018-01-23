WEATHER

'This is not a drill' Kodiak police urge residents after earthquake triggers tsunami warning

Video shows sirens going off and light fixtures shaking during an earthquake that prompted a tsunami warning in parts of Alaska and Canada. Update: The California coast no longer has a tsunami watch, and Alaska's warning is now an advisory. (KGO-TV)

A 7.9 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Alaska early Tuesday morning, prompting a tsunami warning in parts of Alaska and Canada.

"This is not a drill," the Kodiak Police Department warned in a video, urging residents to get at least 100 feet above sea level.

A tsunami watch had also been issued along the West Coast the United States as well as for Hawaii, but it was canceled for the California coast.

Update: The warning for Alaska has been downgraded to an advisory.
