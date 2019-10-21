Sunny Today, Storms Tomorrow

Most of our area is in a Cat 2 of 5 (Slight) Risk for severe weather tomorrow (Tuesday). Biggest threat=damaging winds. Could also see some hail or an isolated tornado. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/gAUX0pyljW — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) October 21, 2019

After most of the viewing area received 1-2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts from the remnants of Nestor during the first half of the day, the second half remained dry on Sunday.High pressure will keep the area dry and comfortable today as highs will be in the low to mid-70s.Changes are on the way, which can lead to more rain being in the forecast for tomorrow.Clouds will increase again tonight as the next front approaches from the west. By late tonight, some rain could move into parts of Central North Carolina, likely just west of the Triangle. Periods of rain and a thunderstorm will impact the region on Tuesday as well with a frontal boundary sweeping eastward across the area. Some of those storms may turn severe.Dry weather with typical temperatures will return on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure returns to the region.We'll then turn our attention to the west by late Friday and next weekend as another storm looks poised to impact the area with rain at some point between late Friday or Friday night through part of the upcoming weekend.Have a great Monday!Bigweather