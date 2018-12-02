A cold front will cross the Triangle this evening with a passing
shower, then it will be mild behind the front with patchy clouds the
rest of tonight, followed by clouds and limited sun tomorrow with
another mild afternoon.
Another cold front will move in from the north tomorrow night and
deliver a shot of chilly air to the Triangle on Tuesday, with clouds
and sun and a high temperature only in the middle 50s.
The chilly weather will continue Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as a
Canadian high pressure center slowly crosses the Triangle. There will
be some sun each day with highs ranging from the mid-40s to the lower
50s.
A Pacific storm center will move in from the west next weekend with
the chance of rain.
Have a great evening,
Steve Stewart
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
