A cold front will cross the Triangle this evening with a passingshower, then it will be mild behind the front with patchy clouds therest of tonight, followed by clouds and limited sun tomorrow withanother mild afternoon.Another cold front will move in from the north tomorrow night anddeliver a shot of chilly air to the Triangle on Tuesday, with cloudsand sun and a high temperature only in the middle 50s.The chilly weather will continue Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as aCanadian high pressure center slowly crosses the Triangle. There willbe some sun each day with highs ranging from the mid-40s to the lower50s.A Pacific storm center will move in from the west next weekend withthe chance of rain.Have a great evening,Steve Stewart