Heat Index Values Near 100 Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be a few scattered storms tonight and some of those storms may cause localized flooding since the ground is saturated from last night's downpours. Otherwise, it'll be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 70s.Temperatures rise into the 90s tomorrow with a mixture of sun and clouds and a slight chance for an evening storm.Thursday and Friday will be hazy, hot and humid with temperatures in the mid 90s but heat index values will rise into the triple digits. Stay cool and drink lots of water!A cold front will cross our state late Friday and high pressure will build into our region behind the front. That will allow for a beautiful Labor Day weekend: Temperatures in the mid 80s, low humidity and plenty of sunshine.Be Well & Stay Cool!Robert Johnson