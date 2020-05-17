80s Today then Unsettled

The first tropical storm of the year has just been named, as Arthur strengthens and tracks up the East coast along the Carolina shores overnight tonight. Arthur is not expected to make landfall, however significant impacts are expected.There will be strong rip currents throughout the Carolina coast today through Monday. Heavy rainfall is expected along the coast and eastern portions of the state through Monday as Arthur marches closer to the Outer Banks. General rainfall for the coastal areas will be 1-2 inches, however a few shore towns may have numbers higher than that.For today, the dry and warm pattern is expected to remain in place throughout the Triangle. Showers associated with Arthur will reach parts of the coast this afternoon, mainly to the south, becoming heavier and more widespread along the coast overnight. A few late-night showers may reach the eastern Triangle, however conditions should be dry for most. The central portion of the state is expected to remain dry for much of the day Monday, as rain from Arthur will be limited to the east, and a frontal system brings rain and thunderstorms to the western/mountain areas. This front will sweep through the Triangle later in the afternoon and overnight Monday.The rest of the week looks rather unsettled as low pressure off to the north shifts southward toward the Carolinas around Arthur, stalling over the mid-Atlantic. Rounds of rain and thunderstorms will likely trigger localized flash flooding for much of the region by Wednesday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart