Warm Tomorrow then Unsettled Next Week

It's been a nice day to kick off the weekend with a Bermuda high in place. Later tomorrow and into next week our weather will start to get more interesting and more active.The high will weaken tomorrow and will be watching the tropics for what we still expect to become tropical storm Arthur moves northward off the Carolina coast and low pressure moving toward the Ohio Valley and it's cold front pressing east of the Mississippi River. Tomorrow looks to be mostly dry but there will be more clouds around mixing in with sunshine. There could be enough moisture being drawn up from the Atlantic that an afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but best chance of anything spotty will be east of the Triangle.Looking at Monday, much of the data has shifted potential tropical or subtropical storm Arthur westward and now have the storm passing over or very close to Hatteras. Depending on how far west this system gets, we may see some rain in the viewing area as early as Monday morning. For now will leave our best chance of seeing something in the afternoon and mention something stray in the morning, especially east of the Triangle. Areas to the east of I-95 and especially over the Outer Banks can see some rain throughout the day. The beaches will also have to contend with some strong, gusty winds, some beach erosion and rough surf and increased rip currents.The cold front will cross the area later Monday night into early Tuesday, then the pattern becomes cloudy, wet and cooler for much of the rest of the week as a cut off low over the Ohio Valley dives southward and stalls over the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic Tuesday through at least Thursday bringing rounds of showers and occasionally a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will go from being 5 degrees or so above average tomorrow and Monday to 5-10 degrees below average through Thursday.Some showers and storms are still possible for Friday. Next weekend starts off much warmer and drier compared to the rest of the week.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson