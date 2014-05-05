Weather

Much Warmer Tomorrow!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy New Year! 2021 got off to a rotten start with clouds, drizzle, fog, and cold temperatures. But tomorrow will be much better! But first, more rain is on tap for tonight. The good news is that temperatures will actually warm up later this evening and overnight. By morning, temperatures will range from 40-45 north, 50s in the Triangle, to the 60s south and east of Raleigh. Quite a change!

Saturday will start off dreary with some patchy rain, but skies should brighten into the afternoon. And even better: temperatures will be quite mild with afternoon temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

The drier weather will be short lived, unfortunately, as another storm system will bring another round of rain. The good news is that the rain will fall while most of us are asleep, after midnight towards sunrise Sunday. The rain will end Sunday morning, and we should see at least a bit of sun by afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, but still not bad for January with highs 55-60.

Have a great weekend!

Chris
