There will be a typical summertime pattern in place for the Triangle through the first part of the week as sunshine will mix with some clouds today and Tuesday. A shower or thunderstorm will pop up in places for the afternoon and early evening hours, but not everyone will see wet weather. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s each afternoon.The next front will approach from the northwest on Wednesday.This will increase shower and thunderstorm activity for the afternoon and evening hours, but it will still be scattered in nature. The front will then stall out near the Carolinas late week keeping conditions unsettled.Have a great week!Bigweather