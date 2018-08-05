The typical summer-like pattern across the Triangle will continue with a shower or thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon and evening due to sufficient daytime heating and humidity. An upper-level high pressure system will move westward toward the Gulf Coast states, which will allow for moisture to remain around the region. This will be supportive of daily showers and thunderstorms across the Triangle for the next few days.The next front will move through Raleigh on Wednesday and then stall in the Carolinas for the rest of the week, which will leave the area under the same unsettled pattern through the weekend. While no days ahead look like a washout, make sure to keep an umbrella around to stay prepared for the spotty activity throughout the week.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell