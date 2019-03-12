Sunny Skies Today

High pressure will pass by to the north today through tomorrow, giving this part of the country a spell of tranquil weather. It will be cooler than we saw yesterday with highs only around 60 today and tomorrow, but that's only a bit below average for mid-March.Today will be mainly sunny, but high clouds streaming in tomorrow will dim the sunshine. In between, tonight is looking mainly clear and chilly with lows in the low to middle 30s, but most of the area will stay above freezing.A powerful storm system pushing through the Southwest today will march northeastward into the Plains. This will be the source of the high clouds that we see tomorrow.This storm will cause severe thunderstorms across the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley later today through tomorrow, while a major blizzard with strong, damaging winds rages from the Colorado Rockies to the Upper Midwest tomorrow into Thursday. A cold front trailing this storm will push into the Southeast Thursday, pulling warmer air into the Carolinas from the south. That sends our temperatures up to around 70 for a high on Thursday despite a lot of clouds to limit sunshine that day.This cold front will pass through North Carolina Friday, crossing the Triangle later in the day or in the evening. This will give us a few showers, maybe a thunderstorm. With the storm center passing by far to the north, we don't expect to see any severe weather in our area as the front passes through. Most of the area will reach the 70s again thanks to the front moving through late in the day.The front will usher another cooler air mass into the Southern states for this weekend. Both days feature sunshine, but it gets no higher than the high 50s both days, several degrees below average for the middle of March. Nighttime lows will dip to the 30s and there is a chance for some areas, especially north of the Triangle, to have a freeze on Saturday night into Sunday morning.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather