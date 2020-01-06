Sunshine Today

As a large area of high pressure continues to slide to the east today, it will promote lots of sunshine, dry conditions and a light westerly flow. It will be warmer than it was yesterday, with most temperatures reaching the mid- and upper 50s.Tonight, clouds increase from west to east ahead of a weak area of low pressure, which will be moving through the Tennessee Valley.By early tomorrow morning, that low reaches the Smoky Mountains. And, while the weather in the Triangle remains dry tonight, some moisture will creep into far western North Carolina. This will usher some light precipitation, including snow, into the higher elevations.This quick-moving, and moisture-starved, low will move to the east-northeast tomorrow, and will skirt by the Virginia/North Carolina state line tomorrow afternoon. That low will then begin to deepen tomorrow night as it turns northward and moves up the Eastern Seaboard.Given the expected track tomorrow, we'll see a little rain in the afternoon as the steadier precipitation shield passes to the north, impacting much of Virginia.Rain amounts for most of the ABC11 viewing area will be 0.20 of an inch or less. We then dry out with rapid clearing tomorrow night as the flow shifts to the west to northwest, and drier air moves into the region in the wake of the low center as it turns northward.High pressure builds into the north during midweek, providing dry conditions with lots of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year.This area of high pressure will retreat eastward on Friday, and the prevailing wind will become more southerly. A large trough will dig into the Plains and Mississippi Valley, while there will be a large ridge just off the Southeast coast.The upper trough and associated surface storm will be forced well to our west and northwest next weekend, putting us into the warm sector and a flow of milder air. Some showers and a t-storm will be likely Friday night into Saturday as the trailing front approaches.Showers linger into Sunday as well, since the Canadian and European models are much slower in bringing the system through than the primary form of domestic guidance.Have a great week!Bigweather