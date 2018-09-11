Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
The storm is expected to approach the North Carolina or South Carolina coast on Thursday as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane."
N.C. STATE
NC State will not play its scheduled football game with West Virginia University this weekend. Should this game be rescheduled or a replacement home game be scheduled, tickets for the West Virginia game will be valid. If this game or a replacement home game is not viable, a refund will be offered to season ticketholders. Details will be communicated at a later date.
N.C. State will suspend normal operations beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, lasting through 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be no classes after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and no classes Thursday or Friday of this week.
Normal operations are expected to resume at 5 p.m. Sunday.
NORTH CAROLINA
UNC will move to its adverse weather plan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and is scheduled to resume normal operations at 5 p.m. Sunday. Classes will be canceled beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday to allow students to travel home if they are able.
All students are strongly encouraged to leave the Chapel Hill area before the storm hits.
Look for updates on www.unc.edu, alertcarolina.unc.edu, and through other communications.
The UNC football game against No. 18 UCF scheduled for Saturday in Chapel Hill has been canceled. The schools are discussing the possibility of playing at a later date this season.
Here’s quote from UNC AD Bubba Cunningham about the cancellation: pic.twitter.com/NuPtjXvlDd— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 11, 2018
Tickets purchased through either school will be refunded as quickly as possible.
"I know they've been constantly meeting about the hurricane," Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora said. "The main concern is for the safety of the fans and the safety of the people who work in the stadium and the safety of the players, so I know the university will do what's right. I don't doubt that, and I'll go along with whatever they decide."
DUKE UNIVERSITY
Classes will be canceled after 5 p.m. Wednesday and severe weather policy will go into effect at noon on Thursday.
MEREDITH COLLEGE
Classes on campus will be canceled starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 14th.
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
NCCU will operate under suspended operations beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12th through Sunday, Sept. 16th All classes on Wednesday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 14 are canceled.
FAYETTEVILLE STATE
Fayetteville State University has canceled classes beginning at noon Wednesday and there will be no classes on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
The University plans to resume normal operations Monday, though that depends on the storm's effects.
All athletic activities have been suspended.
"The health and safety of student-athletes, staff, and fans is our highest priority," said Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett. "Administration is taking the forecast serious by activating available precautions to prevent harm to all involved."
The football game against Benedict has been canceled. No make-up date is pending.
The scheduled volleyball match against Winston-Salem State University on Thursday, September 13th has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 11th.
All practices have been postponed until safe conditions have returned to campus.
EAST CAROLINA
ECU classes scheduled to start after noon Tuesday are canceled; no classes the remainder of week; faculty/staff see http://ecu.edu/alert for conditions.
East Carolina's football team, coming off a satisfying 41-19 home win against the Tar Heels, visits No. 13 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
CAMPBELL
Campbell officials said "a decision about classes will be made by 2 p.m. on Tuesday," The Associated Press reported.
Campbell's Sun Belt Conference game at Coastal Carolina on Saturday has been moved up to Wednesday afternoon and relocated to Campbell's campus in Buies Creek.
ELON UNIVERSITY
Elon will close the campus at 8 a.m. Thursday. All classes are canceled Thursday and Friday. All student activities and athletic events are suspended until further notice. For updates, click here.
UNC-WILMINGTON
UNCW has issued a mandatory campus evacuation for all students, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Students must leave campus no later than noon. Students will not be allowed back in the residence halls and/or on campus after noon Tuesday.
Evacuations have been ordered for parts of North Carolina, including Hatteras Island.
WINSTON-SALEM STATE VS. ELIZABETH CITY STATE
All events for this game, the 21st Down East Football Viking Classic, scheduled for this weekend in Rocky Mount, have been canceled.
"Our priority is focusing our attention on the safety and welfare of the student-athletes, support groups and those that worked hard to bring forth this terrific event. We look forward to returning the Down East Viking Football Classic to Rocky Mount in 2019," said ECSU's Director of Athletics George L. Bright.
Rocky Mount officials said the game may be rescheduled for a later time in Elizabeth City. Purchased tickets can be returned where purchased for a refund.
What you can do now
- Be vigilant about the progress of Florence and start thinking now about how you will prepare for a potential hurricane later this week.
- The best way to do that is by talking with your family about your hurricane plan and have your hurricane kit packed and ready to go.
- Also, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Be sure to have a kit ready for them, containing any medications, foods, and stress blankets that they may need.
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!