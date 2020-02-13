Another cool and wet day with highs in the mid 60s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wet and cool weather continues today across central North Carolina. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall through Friday.The combination of an upper-level low-pressure system and a stalled front will continue to send moisture into the state. We'll see periods of rain today with highs reaching the mid-60s. Temperatures are still unseasonably cool for this time of the year. Our average high right now is 87 degrees.This wet pattern will stick around Wednesday and Thursday. The upper level low will start to move north ushering in southerly flow. South winds will start to warm highs back to the 70s. That warmer air could fuel a few storms as well.Rain won't be as widespread Friday, but there's still a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will reach the 80s.Low pressure finally pushes out of the region this weekend allowing temperatures to climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. There's a chance for an isolated shower Saturday, but most of us will stay dry.Highs in the 90s stick around through the start of next week.Have a great Tuesday!-Brittany