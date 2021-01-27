Weather

NC weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to an inch of snow accumulation possible Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Snow is still possible on Thursday morning in central North Carolina as a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for a big chunk of the ABC11 viewing area.

The advisory is for the northern half of our viewing area from Midnight thru 8 a.m. on Thursday where a coating of snow to an inch or more is possible. The advisory includes the Triangle counties along with areas north, bordering I-85 and I-95.



ABC11 Meteorologist Don 'Big Weather' Schwenneker expects us to see rain return Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Rain will then change to snow overnight. A coating to an inch is possible, mainly on grassy areas from the Triangle northward. The best time for snow will likely be between midnight and 6 a.m. as the rain meshes with colder air.

Don said the first snowflakes to fall will melt as ground temperatures will be in the 40s early on. The best place to be to see snow is north of Highway 64. The sandhills region will likely see less accumulation, from flurries to a half-inch. A stray spot or two could see as much as two inches.

On Thursday, the impact won't stick around long, as temperatures will climb into the 40s after sunrise and clouds move out. It'll stay sunny and windy with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day.

We heard thunder, so will we see snow in 10 days? Don explains the chances.



Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning cold air will rush into our area as the rain starts to move out.

That is not typically a good recipe for snow in our area.

Typically, our snow events happen when cold air is already in place, and moisture moves into the area.

That's what happened 21 years ago in one of the biggest snow events the Triangle has ever seen. Here's a look back at that snow and what forecasters learned from it:

A snowstorm the likes of which our area had never seen before hit central North Carolina in January of 2000.



