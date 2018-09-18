Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
ROAD CLOSURES: Check the status of road closures and conditions here.
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands are already without power. Stay updated on outages here.
List of shelters for Florence evacuees.
CHATHAM COUNTY
Chatham County Emergency Management urges people to stay at home as there is still a risk of flooding and flash flooding.
Chatham residents need to be aware of the serious threat of flash flooding, especially on the Haw and Deep Rivers.
Several Chatham County government offices or facilities still have phone problems because of storm-related impacts on CenturyLink. At this time, residents will have a hard time getting through. The offices impacted are:
- Animal Services (includes shelter)
- Solid Waste & Recycling
- Board of Elections
- Detention Center
- Social Services
As a temporary workaround, residents can reach these departments or offices by calling (919) 542-8261 and selecting a number assigned to the offices:
- Animal Services (includes shelter)
- Solid Waste & Recycling
- Board of Elections
- Detention Center
- Social Services
Wren Memorial Library in Siler City has sustained some water damage from the storm. It is closed Wednesday and Thursday to clean up and make repairs.
Full coverage of Hurricane Florence
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
The City of Fayetteville and Cumberland County have lifted curfews put in place during Hurricane Florence.
All Cumberland County Government Offices and the Court System will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 19.
Solid Waste landfills and container sites will be open Wednesday.
All Cumberland County Public Library locations will be closed. Please do not return any library materials to any library location until further notice. Fines that are accrued during this weather event and its aftermath will be forgiven.
The Cumberland County Joint Planning Board meeting is canceled Tuesday night.
All court dates will be rescheduled. The Clerk of Court will mail a new notice of hearing to the address that is in the file.
Individuals interested in volunteering should register with the American Red Cross at redcross.org/volunteer. A Red Cross representative will follow up.
The Airport is open for service. Passengers are advised to call their airline to confirm flight status.
Fayetteville
City of Fayetteville Government offices will be open Wednesday with limited service delivery. Essential personnel will continue to support the community with response and recovery from the storm. A liberal leave policy is still in effect.
No yard waste will be collected this week by City staff. Household garbage collections will occur as follows:
- Normal Thursday collections will take place Wednesday and Thursday. Please place cans at the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning
- Normal Friday collections will take place Thursday and Friday. Please place cans at the curb by 7 a.m. on Thursday morning
Recycling collections will occur on their normal collection day starting this Thursday.
Parks & Recreation employees will be focused on supporting emergency shelter operations and emergency response. All Parks & Recreation programs for Wednesday are canceled. All games scheduled for Saturday are canceled.
The Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) will operate buses on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Both fixed route bus and FASTtrac! ADA services will begin at approximately 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. FAST will also continue to support storm recovery efforts.
The Airport is open for service. Passengers are advised to call their airline to confirm flight status.
The Development Services Department will be serving dual roles for the remainder of the week to include damage assessments and standard daily operations. Because of road and flooding conditions, not all inspections and permitting staff have been able to safely report to work. Therefore, the department will be operating with limited staffing.
There will be no field inspections conducted on Wednesday with the exception of electrical reconnection inspections. The permitting and inspections scheduling counter will be open for normal business.
Staff will be accepting inspection requests for Thursday and Friday.
The Economic & Community Development Department will resume normal operations on Wednesday.
Solid Waste landfills and all container sites, except Manchester, will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. regarding normal operating hours. Manchester will be closed until further notice.
Spring Lake
The Town of Spring Lake is imposing a curfew beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The Town of Spring Lake (Town Hall, Senior Center and Recreation Center) is closed Wednesday.
DURHAM COUNTY
The City of Durham Solid Waste Management Department suspended all curbside collection services on Thursday, September 13 and Friday, September 14 because of Hurricane Florence.
Curbside collections are still planned to resume on Monday, September 17, at which time garbage and recycling customers not collected on September 13 as well as yard waste and bulky services customers not collected on September 13 and 14, will be serviced.
This schedule shift next week means that collection for all curbside services, including solid waste, recycling, yard waste and bulky services, will also be delayed by one business day for the entire week as follows:
- Monday customers - Tuesday, September 18 collection
- Tuesday customers - Wednesday, September 19 collection
- Wednesday customers - Thursday, September 20 collection
- Thursday customers - Friday, September 21 collection
Curbside collections for yard waste and bulky services on Friday, September 21 will now happen Monday, September 24.
Additionally, the City's Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Transfer Station), located 2115 E. Club Boulevard, closed at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12. The City's Waste Disposal and Recycling Center will re-open under normal operating hours on Monday, September 17.
HOKE COUNTY
Hoke County Officials are aware of water outages from 211 at Fulford McMillan going west and everything on Calloway Road running east and west all the way to US 15/501. Four generators are currently running because of a power outage. Water is expected to be restored by late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.
Hoke County is also being supplemented with additional water from the City of Aberdeen. Once the water has been restored a boil advisory will be in effect for the listed locations.
Hoke Area Transit Service (HATS) has suspended operations until further notice.
The Hoke County Emergency Operations Center can be reached at (910) 848-4646.
JOHNSTON COUNTY
The Johnston County Emergency Operations Center is ending operations at 5 p.m.
The Emergency Services Office will resume recovery operations on Tuesday, September at 8 a.m. and can be contacted at (919) 989-5050.
LEE COUNTY
The Lee County curfew will remain in effect through Saturday, September 15 at 6 a.m. The curfew will be lifted during daylight hours and reinstated at 9 p.m. Saturday evening until Sunday, September 16 at 6 a.m.
Sanford Mayor Chet Mann has declared that the curfew will expire at dawn on Saturday, September 15, 2018 for residents living in the City of Sanford.
"Though the curfew will expire, we encourage residents to be cautious and stay off the roadways so as not to interfere with the efforts of emergency responders and repair crews," says Mann. "Let's do our part to make sure they can do their work and not have added problems by having additional people on the road."
Because of the storm, the City of Sanford will not charge late fees or implement cut-offs this week or next. Once the storm passes, the City will assess the situation and determine when to resume.
Lee County Government (LCG) has established a dedicated information update line to provide recorded updates on the current status of Hurricane Florence and associated impacts in Lee County. The LCG Storm and Operations Update Line number is (919) 718-4686 with updates provided daily at 9 a.m, 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. for the duration of time that the Lee County State of Emergency Declaration remains in effect.
LENOIR COUNTY
The curfew in Kinston and Lenoir County has ended.
Lenoir County officials would like to remind people that intersections with traffic lights that are not working are still considered four-way stops. If an intersection with traffic signals, no matter the size of the roadway, is not illuminated, all driver must treat the signal as a stop sign.
MOORE COUNTY
Beginning Tuesday, Moore County Public Safety wants to hear from Moore County residents and businesses that have suffered damage or losses because of Florence. Damage assessment teams will begin to assess residence and business for structural damage; this does not include damage to personal property (i.e. driveways, vehicles, boats, motorcycles and ATV's).
To report damage from Hurricane Florence by calling (910) 947-4380
Moore County still has one emergency shelters open at Moore County Ag. Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. Carthage
Southern Pines
The State of Emergency declared in Southern Pines will continue until further notice.
As of Monday evening, the Town of Southern Pines Library and Planning/Finance/Utility Billing Offices continue to experience difficulties with power and will remain closed until further notice.
As challenges continue with flooding, road closures, and power outages throughout the Sandhills area, Town of Southern Pines offices will remain closed on Monday.
Utility Billing and Inspections offices will be available via their normal phone lines. The administration office will return to regular hours Tuesday and will be open to the Public. Waste pickup is planned to resume with the Tuesday route.
With
With winds and rains having subsided for the time being, Duke Energy and their contractors intend to work throughout the evening in an effort to restore power to those still effected by the mass outages. Issues regarding ongoing power problems should be directed to Duke Energy at (800) 419-6356.
ONSLOW COUNTY
The Onslow County 911 Communications Center calls have been transferred to the Johnston County 911 Back-up Center in Clayton, The Johnston County 911 Communications Center is fully able to receive and process public safety calls for Onslow County from the back-up center location.
ORANGE COUNTY
Hillsborough
A downed red oak tree on Calvin Street caused a power outage on Friday and crews worked to restore service and remove the tree.
Duke Energy is only removing portions of the tree affecting its lines, and it will likely be at least a few days before a contractor is available to remove the part of the tree blocking the street. The tree was over 70 feet tall and the trunk was more than 30 inches across, requiring special equipment to remove it.
By Tuesday, a contractor has removed much of the red oak, but the street remains closed, however, until it can be thoroughly cleared of mud and debris. The tree's trunk measured 27 feet in circumference, and it was thought to be over 200 years old.
Some citizens have requested wood from the tree, and the town may make it available if it is in good enough condition and it is practical to do so. Much of the interior of the tree had rotted away, contributing to its collapse.
Recent improvements to Calvin Street mostly survived the tree's fall, with only a small section of sidewalk needing replacement.
Duke Energy customers without power are asked to call (800) 769-3766. Piedmont Electric Membership Cooperative customers should call (800) 449-2667. Citizens should not call 911 for power outages.
Citizens are asked to be alert for fallen trees, dead trees, and dead tree limbs if they must be outside or must travel during or after the storm. Motorists in high-profile vehicles should be especially cautious while driving.
Visit the town's website for more updates.
Town of Hillsborough parks and trails remain closed until further notice. Parts of the Riverwalk greenway and Gold and Kings Highway parks were flooded as the Eno River rose to 15 feet at the official gauge location Monday. The river was measured at 4 feet Tuesday.
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Transit will resume normal service beginning Sunday. The Weekend U and NU routes will begin at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
On Monday, all routes will operate as normal with the possible detours if streets are closed.
The Town has ceased all parking enforcement at all Town-owned public parking facilities, including on-street parking meters and public lots. This stay on parking enforcement will be in effect through the weekend. We'll expect to return to normal operations on Monday.
The Northside gymnasium at the Hargraves Community Center is closed through the weekend.
ROBESON COUNTY
A curfew for all residents is still in effect from 8 p.m. to 7 am. This is for everyone's safety and officials are evaluating this on a daily basis and will let residents know when it changes.
Robeson County offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
All residents still have access to water. Those in the City of Lumberton are asking to conserve water, so as not to put an unnecessary strain on the water plant. County residents on county water please continue to boil water for one minute before drinking. All other townships and municipalities not on the county system are fine.
Starting Wednesday at 6 p.m., water and MRE's (Meals Ready to Eat) will be available for the public at the following locations across Robeson County:
- St. Paul's Fire Department, 585 W. McLean St., St. Pauls
- Britts Fire Department, 9495 NC Highway 72 E., Lumberton
- Deep Branch Fire Department, 3129 Deep Branch Road, Lumberton
- East Howellsville Fire Department, 1000 Pridgen Road, Lumberton
- Queheel Fire Department, 108 E. Rockingham Road, Maxton
- Raft Swamp Fire Department, 2809 W. Highway 72, Lumberton
- Red Springs Fire Department, 133 N. Main Street, Red Springs
- Northwoods Fire Department, 344 Sherwood Road, Lumberton
- Orrum Fire Department, 102 S. Carolina Street, Proctorville
- Rowland Fire Department, 401 N. Bond St., Rowland
SAMPSON COUNTY
County-wide and Clinton-city curfews from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. are still in effect.
The curfew for Roseboro ended at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The boil water advisory for Roseboro has been lifted.
The boil water advisory for Autryville has been lifted.
The Public Works Department urged residents to report discoloration or water pressure issues to the Public Works
The mandatory evacuations issued prior to the storm remain in effect for the areas in the lower part of the county. These areas of the county are now experiencing catastrophic flooding.
Solid Waste Convenience Collections sites in the county will remain closed until the safety of the sites can be evaluated. The Main Sampson County Landfill on Highway 24 will place additional containers at the entrance of the landfill for Sampson County citizens that can access the area.
WAKE COUNTY
Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Jessica Holmes proclaimed an end to the local state of emergency at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Wake County Emergency Operations Center closed Monday after operating for seven days to coordinate the county's response to Hurricane Florence.
Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space staff will assess the parks for damage or hazards before opening to the public. Please call or check wakegov.com before visiting.
People who had appointments with Wake County Human Services canceled last week should call (919) 250-4720 to reschedule.
Raleigh
The City of Raleigh Solid Waste Services Department will resume curbside collection of trash and recycling next week. On Monday, crews will collect trash and recycling on Friday routes. On Tuesday, regular curbside collection of garbage, recycling, and yard waste will start back up on a normal schedule.
The City is temporarily relaxing limit restrictions on yard waste placed at the curb through Oct. 5.
The City of Raleigh's Yard Waste Center will reopen on Monday. The center is at 900 N. New Hope Road. Its regular hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
In addition, Solid Waste Services is temporarily suspending call-in bulk collection and special load pickups. Please
For updates on City of Raleigh services during Hurricane Florence, visit www.raleighnc.gov/Florence.
Parks facilities that have had power restored will reopen Sunday and follow regular operating hours. A few of the department's sites may remain closed until power is restored. Patrons are encouraged to call before visiting their community center to see if it is open.
All parks programs are canceled through the weekend. Lake Wheeler and Lake Johnson parks will be open Sunday but not offering waterfront operations: no boat rentals or private boat launches.
Greenway trails will remain closed during the City's storm assessment.
GoRaleigh will resume normal service Saturday. For updates on GoRaleigh bus service, call (919) 485-RIDE (7433)
The City of Raleigh has a non-emergency number. Please call this number for any issues that arise because of the storm that are NOT life-threatening. Non-emergency: (919) 996-2999
Cary
The Town of Cary will resume normal operations on Monday as Tropical Storm Florence continues to move west. Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected on a normal schedule next week. The Citizen's Convenience Center at 313 N. Dixon Ave. will be closed Sunday but will resume normal hours Monday. All non-emergency and non-essential Town of Cary activities, including camps, programs and events at Town facilities, remain canceled through Sunday except the Atlantic Tire Championships, which will be held as planned. The NC Courage game on Sunday has been postponed to Tuesday and will be played in Portland, Oregon. GoCary will operate service as normal on Sunday except Tier 3 Door to Door service, which will not operate.
Throughout the storm, there were 28 reports of downed trees, debris and/or wires in Cary. Citizens should bring storm debris to the curb to be collected in the coming weeks. Please take care not to place debris in the street or on sidewalks. Report traffic signal outages and downed trees on Cary streets and sidewalks to the Town of Cary at (919) 469-4012. Remember trees may be tangled in live power lines, so do not attempt to move them on your own.
A 12-person Cary Water Rescue team and other resources are heading to a staging area to assist in Hurricane Florence response. The Town of Cary has demobilized its Emergency Operations Center while maintaining staffing plans for around-the-clock response. Only call 911 with immediate threats to life, health, or property; the Town's non-emergency number is (919) 469-4090 and should be used to report issues such as downed trees, flooded streets and water/sewer utility concerns.
Report power outages to Duke Energy Progress anytime at (800) 419-6356, or Apex Electric (919) 372-7475 after hours. Please do not call 911 unless you are experiencing an immediate threat to life or property.
Garner
Town Hall and facilities will be on a regular schedule Monday. However, the Town of Garner parks will be closed at least through Monday morning. Crews will start with debris removal and trails maintenance at Lake Benson and White Deer Parks first thing in the morning.
Solid-waste collection: The plan is to resume operations Monday at 7 a.m. All-Star Waste will begin with a collection for all Friday routes, which was postponed because of the storm. They will then begin with Monday routes Monday. The goal is to get back on regular schedule as quickly as possible; however, it could take all week to restore normal pickup depending on various factors, All-Star Waste says. Nevertheless, please get your carts out to the curb as you usually would--with the exception of those postponed Friday routes, which, again, will be serviced Monday.
The Town will address the question of storm debris pickup at a later time.
Traffic safety reminder: There may still be some intersections in the area where traffic lights are not working. If you come upon one of these intersections, you MUST treat it as if it's a four-way stop.
As of 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Garner Road between Capital View and Yeargan has reopened.
Wake Forest
Republic Services did not collect garbage and recycling Friday. The Friday route will be collected next Friday. To help accommodate the extra garbage of residents along the Friday route, Republic will pick up bagged trash placed beside rollout carts. A Wake County convenience center is located at 2001 Durham Road if you need to dispose of any trash or recycling prior to pick up on Sept. 21.
The Town of Wake Forest has resumed yard waste collection after suspending the service late last week due to Hurricane Florence. Town officials are asking residents to be patient as crews work to collect large amounts of yard waste along local streets and in neighborhoods throughout our community.
Staff from other divisions have been reassigned to assist in the collection effort, but progress is expected to be slow due to the high volume of limbs and branches.
In the meantime, officials are reminding local homeowners associations that contracted work performed by tree service companies or independent contractors will not be collected by Town crews. Instead, it is the responsibility of the contractor to remove and properly dispose of debris.
To report power outages: Wake Forest Power customers call (919) 761-7899; Wake Electric customers call (919) 863-6499 or (800) 743-3155; Duke Energy Progress call (800) 419-6356.
To report downed trees, visit www.wakeforestnc.gov/report-a-problem.aspx or call (919) 435-9570.
WAYNE COUNTY
The Town of Mount Olive will operate on a regular schedule starting Tuesday. Employees are urged to exercise extreme caution, especially those north of the river.
All county offices will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday
Wayne County, including Goldsboro is under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.