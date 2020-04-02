Weather

Break out the sunscreen! UV Index slated to be highest of 2020 on Thursday for central NC

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're headed outside on Thursday, you'll want to have the sunscreen handy.

Don't be fooled by the chilly morning, the UV Index will be right on the line of 7-8 today. That means a sunburn time in 20 to 30 minutes or less. One of the higher readings in 2020 so far higher.



The rising number is typical of springtime in North Carolina and we will continue to creep up over the next month or two. In the summertime, it can actually go 11!

We'll see highs in the mid-60s today and upper 60s on Friday before seeing some 70s during the weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncweather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham nursing home at 'code red' after COVID-19 case
DONATE HERE: ABC11 Together Virtual Food Drive
Worried about April bills? Tips to manage finances during COVID-19
Yoga studio offers community to cancer survivors through online classes
BHPD finds 192 rolls of toilet paper in stolen vehicle
Jazz legend Ellis Marsalis dies of coronavirus complications
Wake County Schools making changes for year-round students
Show More
Beware these COVID-19 scams, which have bilked consumers of nearly $6M
Here's the latest from the NC unemployment office
NC parents: Spectrum technician exposed twin boys to COVID-19
911 dispatchers brave COVID-19 risks to help protect responders on front lines
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
More TOP STORIES News