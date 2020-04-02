Break out the sunscreen! UV Index slated to be highest of 2020 on Thursday for central NC

The UV Index will be the highest its been this year. If you are walking, or running, or just drawing on the sidewalk with some chalk, break out the sunscreen! You don't want your first sunburn of the year. Aloe is still hard to find! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/Udnxj0NIyZ — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) April 2, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you're headed outside on Thursday, you'll want to have the sunscreen handy.Don't be fooled by the chilly morning, the UV Index will be right on the line of 7-8 today. That means a sunburn time in 20 to 30 minutes or less. One of the higher readings in 2020 so far higher.The rising number is typical of springtime in North Carolina and we will continue to creep up over the next month or two. In the summertime, it can actually go 11!We'll see highs in the mid-60s today and upper 60s on Friday before seeing some 70s during the weekend.