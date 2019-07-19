Very Hot Weekend

There will be plenty of high heat over the next few days as a deep ridge of high pressure continues to build in over the eastern two-thirds of the United States.High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend but it will feel closer to 105-110 with plenty of sunshine and humidity across the area. Only an isolated spot or two will get a cooling thunderstorm in the afternoon.These temperatures can be dangerous and anyone spending significant time outdoors should take frequent breaks and remain hydrated. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of central North Carolina.Heat and humidity will eventually be pushed out of the region early next week as a cold front sweeps through the area on Tuesday.High temperatures are expected to fall by 10-15 degrees on Tuesday, with highs only in the low and mid 80s!Additionally, as this front passes through the region, clouds and the chance for showers and thunderstorms also increase. Drier weather will return late next week with highs remaining in the 80s.Stay safe and cool this weekend, don't forget your pets!Chris