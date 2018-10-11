HURRICANE MICHAEL

VIDEO: Aerials show devastation in Mexico Beach, FL

Hurricane Michael left a path of destruction behind in Mexico Beach.

One of the worst hit areas from Hurricane Michael is Mexico Beach, Florida.

Michael made landfall with winds at 155 miles per hour, just shy of the 157 required to be classified a Category 5 storm.


The devastation left behind can best be seen flying over Mexico Beach.

