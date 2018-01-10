WEATHER

VIDEO: Bald eagle protects her eggs from snow and frigid cold

EMBED </>More Videos

The eggs are expected to hatch around Feb. 10. (The Institute for Wildlife studies, iws.org)

A bald eagle was spotted protecting her eggs from a winter snowstorm near Big Bear Lake, California.

The eagle, known as Mrs. Big Bear, was seen covered in snow protecting her eggs on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The eggs were first seen on Jan. 6, according to The Institute for Wildlife Studies.

Mrs. Big Bear is a 5-year-old female who is experiencing her first nesting season. The eagle and her mate, who live in the area year-round, share incubation duties.

The eggs are expected to hatch around Feb. 10.

A live stream of the eagle's nest can be seen here.
