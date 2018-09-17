Personalize your weather by entering a location.
HURRICANE FLORENCE
VIDEO: Chopper11HD surveys damage at North Carolina beaches
Aerial view of the damage on North Topsail Beach
WTVD
Monday, September 17, 2018 11:26AM
Less than a week after
Hurricane Florence lashed the North Carolina coast
, we are beginning to get a first glimpse at the damage.
On Monday, Chopper11HD flew over North Topsail Beach, Surf City, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight Island to survey damage from Hurricane Florence.
Watch the full Chopper11 feed below:
Related Topics:
weather
hurricane
hurricane florence
beaches
travel
Wrightsville Beach
NC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
