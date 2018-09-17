HURRICANE FLORENCE

VIDEO: Chopper11HD surveys damage at North Carolina beaches

Aerial view of the damage on North Topsail Beach

Less than a week after Hurricane Florence lashed the North Carolina coast, we are beginning to get a first glimpse at the damage.

On Monday, Chopper11HD flew over North Topsail Beach, Surf City, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight Island to survey damage from Hurricane Florence.
Watch the full Chopper11 feed below:

