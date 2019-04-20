Video from around central North Carolina showed the destruction that came with a storm system that proved deadly in other parts of the country this week.
Much of the region was under tornado warnings for several hours Friday.
The storm brought strong winds and heavy winds to much of the Triangle and the Sandhills.
Watch video from during and after the storm in the video player above.
Video shows destruction after powerful winds, heavy rain rips through central NC
