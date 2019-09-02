hurricane dorian

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas -- After making landfall as a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the Bahamas with catastrophic winds ripping off roofs, toppling trees and down power lines.

The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is tied with the 1935 Labor Day storm for the strongest hurricane on record.

Dorian made landfall in The Abaco Islands Sunday afternoon and reached maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph with gusts up to 220 mph.

WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
EMBED More News Videos

Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Hurricane Dorian pounds island.



Storm surges of over 20 feet flooded the streets.

The storm continues to crawl across the islands at 1 mph until it's expected to curve along the U.S. coast early Tuesday.

WATCH: What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: NOAA plane flies into eye of Hurricane Dorian

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhurricane doriantropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricanestorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Dorian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
19-year-old's body found in woods, 18-year-old arrested
Coast Guard: Over 30 'in distress' on boat off California coast
Man dies off Outer Banks in waters churned by Dorian
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
4 injured in shooting at Rocky Mount Moose Lodge
Raleigh man dies near Myrtle Beach
Show More
South Carolina, Georgia governors order mandatory evacuation of coast
Fayetteville police investigate after person found dead
Robbery turns into shooting in Spring Lake
Fayetteville Walmart low on water as residents prepare for Dorian
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
More TOP STORIES News