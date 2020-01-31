Weather

VIDEO: Panthers see snow flurries at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Snow flurries fell at Bank of America Stadium on Friday.

In a Tweet, the Carolina Panthers confirmed the snow shower.



According to North Carolina Emergency Management, most of the state will see rain Friday before showers wind down Saturday.

Some mountain areas could see snow, with measurable accumulations in areas above 3,000 ft.

According to ABC-affiliate WLOS, snow prompted several school districts in Western North Carolina to dismiss students early.



No snow is expected in the Triangle area, though rain will move in Friday afternoon.

