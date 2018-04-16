TORNADO

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Significant damage reported around Greensboro after tornado hits

Severe storms on Sunday blew down trees, caused airport delays and knocked out power to tens of thousands in North and South Carolina. (WTVD)

Severe storms on Sunday blew down trees, caused airport delays and knocked out power to tens of thousands in North and South Carolina.

RELATED: One dead after tornado hits Guilford County

Significant damage was reported in the Greensboro area after a tornado reportedly touched down.

Damage of Hampton Elementary Greensboro, NC.



The first report was near US-29 and East Gate City Boulevard about 5:15 p.m.

In eastern Guilford County, the tornado's touch on McLeansville Road was brief.

A silo was lifted in the air and hurled from one side of the road to the other. A shed was toppled, shingles were scattered. Trees were split almost down to their roots.



In all, that storm cut a half-mile swath of destruction.

Guilford County Schools will be closed Monday because of extensive damage and power outages at 15 schools and the Franklin Boulevard administrative offices.

Three schools - Erwin, Hampton and Peeler Open elementary schools - sustained severe damage.

Photos on social media showed trees on houses and some structures completely destroyed.

RELATED: WATCH: Tornado knocks car off road; couple says seat belts saved them

This Facebook user caught video of the tornado.


Danville, Va. also got hit with some intense wind gusts.



About 75,000 homes and businesses were without power in the late afternoon. Duke Energy said about 43,000 customers lacked power in North Carolina and another 9,000 in South Carolina.

READ MORE: Powerful storm floods Triangle roads, leaves thousands without power

South Carolina Electric and Gas Company reported 23,000 customers without power in South Carolina.

More video and photos from the Greensboro area below:
