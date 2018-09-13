HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence videos: Storm surge and other impacts around North Carolina coast

As Hurricane Florence nears landfall, Topsail Beach is already feeling the impacts of the giant storm.

As Hurricane Florence bears down, conditions are deteriorating around North Carolina. Take a look around the region to see how the storm is impacting different communities:

Topsail Beach
Waves created by Hurricane Florence can be seen pummeling the shore on Topsail Beach on Sept. 13, 2018.

Avon
As Hurricane Florence bore down, storm surge swallowed the beach in Avon, North Carolina.

Storm surge rushed ashore in Avon as Hurricane Florence approached the North Carolina coast Thursday.

Frisco
New video shows storm surge rushing onto Hatteras Island in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence approaches.

