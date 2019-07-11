Wake County at risk for severe weather Thursday

There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the afternoon and evening.
Areas include Wake County and areas north, like Roxboro.
There is a Marginal (Category 1) Risk for severe weather for the northern half of our area this afternoon/evening. Biggest threat = damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/tdtqKwECpH— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 11, 2019
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to push in during the late afternoon.
The biggest threat from the storm is damaging wind.
Rain chances will continue throughout the week but will pass on Saturday.
As Sunday arrives, the region will dry out, leaving a few dry days to start out the week.