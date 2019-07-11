Wake County at risk for severe weather Thursday

There is a Marginal (Category 1) Risk for severe weather for the northern half of our area this afternoon/evening. Biggest threat = damaging winds. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/tdtqKwECpH — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 11, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as part of central North Carolina is at risk for severe weather Thursday.There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the afternoon and evening.Areas include Wake County and areas north, like Roxboro.Showers and thunderstorms are expected to push in during the late afternoon.The biggest threat from the storm is damaging wind.Rain chances will continue throughout the week but will pass on Saturday.As Sunday arrives, the region will dry out, leaving a few dry days to start out the week.