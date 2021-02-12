NC weather: Ice accumulation possible as far south as Wake County through Saturday

The advisory stretches from Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Nash and Edgecombe counties north into Virginia.
While you were sleeping @NWSRaleigh added counties to the Winter Weather Advisory, including Wake, Durham, & Orange & expanded timing of it. Now runs from this AM until Noon Saturday. Potential for ice accumulations on raised surfaces. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/NgapnocCje— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) February 12, 2021
The advisory was issued Friday morning and it included chances for ice Friday and Saturday morning.
The first round of winter weather was mainly felt around the North Carolina-Virginia border. Rain turned to a small amount of ice accumulation on raised surfaces--such as tree limbs and railings.
However, a second round of rain will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, and temperatures will again dip below freezing.
We could see some freezing rain in spots Saturday morning and as we go through the morning up to 10 a.m. If there were to be any ice accumulation, it would again be on raised surfaces.
After 10 a.m., the temperature should rise back above freezing.
We have the potential to pick up an inch to an inch and a half of rain on Saturday, through Sunday morning. We could also wake up to a slick spot or two Sunday morning.
However, we'll be back above freezing between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Counties around Interstate 85 could see around .1 inches of ice accumulation. Counties closer to the North Carolina-Virginia border could see accumulation up to .2 inches.
For reference, widespread power outages don't usually happen until we see .25 inches of ice accumulation.
