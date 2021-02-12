Weather

NC weather: Ice accumulation possible as far south as Wake County through Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday for much of central North Carolina.

The advisory stretches from Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Nash and Edgecombe counties north into Virginia.



The advisory was issued Friday morning and it included chances for ice Friday and Saturday morning.

The first round of winter weather was mainly felt around the North Carolina-Virginia border. Rain turned to a small amount of ice accumulation on raised surfaces--such as tree limbs and railings.

However, a second round of rain will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, and temperatures will again dip below freezing.

We could see some freezing rain in spots Saturday morning and as we go through the morning up to 10 a.m. If there were to be any ice accumulation, it would again be on raised surfaces.

After 10 a.m., the temperature should rise back above freezing.

We have the potential to pick up an inch to an inch and a half of rain on Saturday, through Sunday morning. We could also wake up to a slick spot or two Sunday morning.

However, we'll be back above freezing between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Counties around Interstate 85 could see around .1 inches of ice accumulation. Counties closer to the North Carolina-Virginia border could see accumulation up to .2 inches.



For reference, widespread power outages don't usually happen until we see .25 inches of ice accumulation.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will be working around the clock to monitor any changes to the forecast. You can catch those updates in this story, on television, or in our apps on your connected devices.

