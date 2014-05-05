Wall-to-Wall Sunshine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday was a beautiful day across the Triangle with sunshine and low humidity, thanks to high pressure building across the region. That high will remain in control of our weather today into tomorrow, and we'll continue to remain comfortable as a result. We will start off chilly this morning as temperatures have dipped down into the 40s in most areas, but with sunshine through the day and winds becoming more southerly, temperatures will end up reaching the middle and upper 70s.High pressure will still be in control through the day tomorrow, but a weak front will push toward us from the northwest. Out ahead of the front, we'll warm into the low 80s with winds into the southwest; there is a chance that we sneak up a bit higher as well.Dew points will also climb, but only to around 60, so it does not get all that humid.The front will push into the region tomorrow night with zero rainfall for us due to a lack of moisture and forcing. However, the high behind it now has more of an eastward trajectory. As a result, we will not cool off as much behind this front, especially at night. We still see sunshine returning for Thursday, but temperatures will be closer to 80 again and we'll drop into the upper 50s at night.Friday will end up considerably cooler, but by then we are also dealing with a lot of high clouds out ahead of Hurricane Delta.The forecast track of Delta carries it into eastern Louisiana during the day Friday. However, there are outliers, the European model being one of them. It has Delta turning well to the west around this ridge in place over the Southeast before heading northward toward the coast, and it ends up making landfall along the Texas/Louisiana border. We feel that this is too far west, and will continue to go with the idea of a more eastward track that sends high clouds our way during the day Friday. Movement of Delta is a little slower this morning; if that trend continues and Friday ends up sunnier than we currently believe, and it could also be a bit warmer.Modeling remains in good agreement that Delta doesn't offer us any heavy rainfall, but rather just a few showers. The European with its much farther west track carries the moisture well west of us initially. However, we are maintaining the more common track that would carry the initial moisture toward us with a shower or two for Saturday, followed by a wet day Sunday as the center of the storm passes to our west. This could change considerably depending on the track and timing of Delta over the next few days.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather