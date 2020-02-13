Sunshine Today, Showers & Storms Thursday

As a ridge of high pressure settles into the Carolinas today, we see a good deal of sunshine and a nice afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 60s this afternoon. Also, a northwest wind will average 7-14 mph.Early today a wave of low pressure was located in the southern Plains. This feature is expected to gain quite a bit of momentum during the next 36 hours. The upper-level disturbance has already triggered some strong and severe thunderstorms in Oklahoma. This body of low pressureis expected to gather rich moisture originating from the Gulf ofMexico. Therefore, a fairly strong outbreak of thunderstorms will erupt this afternoon and early tonight across eastern parts of Texas, as well as in Arkansas and eventually the lower Mississippi Valley. That will also have some big implications for the Southeast, especially tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night.Clouds in the Triangle will begin to increase tonight, but it is still expected to be dry. Tomorrow, as this low pressure system drifts into the Tennessee Valley, it will bring multiple showers and a few embedded strong thunderstorms. A warm front will be ushering the first round of showers and some rumbles of thunder into the westernCarolinas early tomorrow, and it is quite possible these may simply dissipate before ever reaching Central North Carolina. However, both central and eastern North Carolina will encounter much of its rain after 1 or 2 p.m. The chances for getting a heavy and gusty thunderstorm are expected to peak some time after 5 p.m., especially in those areas located south and east of the Triangle. Regardless of the thunderstorm intensity, a soaking rain is still expected later tomorrow into tomorrow night, with a general 0.50-1.00 inch likely in areas located both in and near the Triangle.Friday will be a better day as some drier air begins to filter into the region from the north and west and some sunshine also returns.Beyond that, the weekend is expected to get off to a dry start. However, thickening clouds on Saturday will be followed by yet another good chance for showers and a locally heavier thunderstorm, especially later Saturday and Saturday night.Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny, with temperatures not too far from 70 both days.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather