Sunshine Tomorrow But Showers & Storms Thursday

A cold front will sweep off the coast early this evening taking the last of the spotty showers with it. High pressure follows out of the mid-Mississippi valley and into our region with a mainly clear, chilly night followed by bright sunshine tomorrow and slightly below normal temperatures.

The next system is currently in eastern New Mexico and will track east to push in clouds tomorrow night and some rain and perhaps a thunderstorm Thursday morning. The associated front will then produce strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with the greatest risk for severe weather being south of the Triangle and down to northern Florida. Drier air will sweep in then on Friday with some sunshine and pleasant conditions.

The break will be short-lived as the next storm will already be moving into the mid-Mississippi valley. While the low tracks into the northeast Saturday, the trailing front will bring another round of showers and even a strong thunderstorm or two Saturday afternoon and evening. Then some sunshine and breezy conditions Sunday while the upper trough passes over the region with just the possibility of a lingering shower or thunderstorm, especially early in the day.

