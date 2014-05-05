Wall to Wall Sunshine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure centered over the Great Lakes this morning will be sliding southeastward today and tonight. As drier air has arrived ahead of that overnight, we've turned clear. Sunshine will be around through the day with clear skies tonight; there will be a little wind.It will turn more seasonable than it was over the weekend with both high and low temperatures right around the average for late April.A strong ridge aloft centered over the Plains today will be pushing eastward as well. As this arrives in the Southeast tomorrow, our flow aloft will be turning more westerly; surface winds will become southwesterly as the center of the high moves offshore. This will ramp up the warmth for tomorrow, with temperatures surging up into the lower 80s. Sunshine will hold on as well for another nice day. There will start to be a few high clouds drifting our way during the day, but a lot of that will still be able to mix out so there won't be that many clouds. Those may be more noticeable tomorrow night, and it will be a warmer night with temperatures well up in the 50s.Upper-level ridging will remain in firm control Wednesday.Meanwhile, a surface low tracking through the Great Lakes will drag a cold front through the Ohio and Mississippi valleys. West-to-southwest flow in advance of this boundary will result in an even warmer day with afternoon temperatures well into the 80s, at least 10 degrees Fahrenheit above average. Dew points will also be moving up, with some guidance bringing them back to around 60; this will make the humidity more noticeable by the end of the day. Enough high clouds should be around ahead of that boundary to keep us partly sunny.The frontal boundary will be west of the Appalachians Thursday as the models are still trending a bit slower with its progression. Southwest breezes in advance of the front will result in another very warm day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Dew points will be at least 60.Current thinking is that the front will work through the Triangle during the day Friday; however there is still disagreement over how much rainfall we can expect out of this. The European is mostly dry as the front comes through, but the American has more robust rainfall. I decided to include the rainfall chance for now.Have a great week!Big Weather