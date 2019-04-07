Foggy start to comfortable day with temps in 70s

High pressure moving offshore today will keep it dry across the Triangle, and although sunshine will be dimmed by clouds moving in from the west, it will be comfortable this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. A storm center tracking across eastern Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley will cause some clouds across the Triangle tomorrow night, followed by an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Monday.Otherwise, Monday will be warmer with a southwest flow and more clouds than sun.Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous Monday night as the storm center moves in from the west, then precipitation will become more spotty on Tuesday as the storm moves offshore. Clouds will linger on Tuesday and it will continue to be warm with an afternoon high near 80 degrees Fahrenheit. An area of high pressure will nose in from the north on Wednesday and it will be cooler with some sunshine, but high temperatures will be close to the average of around 70 degrees. High pressure will move offshore on Thursday and it will be dry and pleasant for the Triangle with partial sun and a mild afternoon. A cold front will move from the west on Friday with clouds and a chance of showers and a thunderstorm.Have a great day!Steve Stewart